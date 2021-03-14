BJP will usher in real change in West Bengal, says Amit Shah

Make medical records of Mamata’s leg injury public, party demands

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated in a roadshow in Kharagpur accompanied by State BJP president Dilip Ghosh and Kharagpur candidate actor Hiran Chatterjee.

“I want to assure you that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the BJP government in West Bengal will bring in Asal Parivartan [Real Change],” Mr. Shah said at the culmination of a well-attended road show. He also raised the slogan “Abki baar 200 paar [This time more than 200 seats]” and emphasized that the crowd had given a clear idea about the mood of the people. Mr. Shah will address two rallies on Monday. “Make Mamata’s medical records public”

The party wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s treatment history at the State-run SSKM hospital to be made public. Ms. Banerjee was admitted to the hospital on March 10 after suffering injuries while campaigning in Nandigram. She was discharged on Friday.

“We sincerely urge you to seek details from the hospital i.e. SSKM regarding diagnostic and treatment of her injury and whether necessary SOPs and conventional medical guidelines have been followed,” a letter signed by four office bearers of the BJP said.

The letter said the injury should not be misused by the Chief Minister and the party in power to manipulate electors by peddling misinformation to “gain sympathy votes”.

“It is necessary that truth be brought out before public so that staged incidents do not deceive the masses and manipulate their voting choices,” the letter said.