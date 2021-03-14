West Bengal

BJP will usher in real change in West Bengal, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee, during an election campaign rally ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, Sunday, March 14, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated in a roadshow in Kharagpur accompanied by State BJP president Dilip Ghosh and Kharagpur candidate actor Hiran Chatterjee.

“I want to assure you that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the BJP government in West Bengal will bring in Asal Parivartan [Real Change],” Mr. Shah said at the culmination of a well-attended road show. He also raised the slogan “Abki baar 200 paar [This time more than 200 seats]” and emphasized that the crowd had given a clear idea about the mood of the people. Mr. Shah will address two rallies on Monday. “Make Mamata’s medical records public”

The party wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s treatment history at the State-run SSKM hospital to be made public. Ms. Banerjee was admitted to the hospital on March 10 after suffering injuries while campaigning in Nandigram. She was discharged on Friday.

“We sincerely urge you to seek details from the hospital i.e. SSKM regarding diagnostic and treatment of her injury and whether necessary SOPs and conventional medical guidelines have been followed,” a letter signed by four office bearers of the BJP said.

The letter said the injury should not be misused by the Chief Minister and the party in power to manipulate electors by peddling misinformation to “gain sympathy votes”.

“It is necessary that truth be brought out before public so that staged incidents do not deceive the masses and manipulate their voting choices,” the letter said.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | “Secular, pro-farmer votes should not split”

Nandigram incident | ECI suspends Director Security, SP for failing to protect Mamata

West Bengal Assembly polls | Four MPs, actors and dissident TMC leaders in BJP list

Assembly elections | BJP announces star-studded list of candidates

'Opportunists' who gave promotions to officers responsible for Nandigram police firing have no right to seek votes: Suvendu

West Bengal Assembly elections | An injured tiger is more dangerous, says Mamata as she resumes campaign on wheelchair

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC postpones release of manifesto for third time

Chose to fight anti-Bengal forces in Nandigram as mark of respect to martyrs: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges people not to vote for BJP

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Was Mamata’s injury orchestrated, asks Union Minister

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint, secure eastern borders: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Assembly polls | Nandigram’s own daughters divided ahead of polls

CPI leader D. Raja defends poll tie-ups in Tamil Nadu, Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Yashwant Sinha joins Trinamool Congress

Teach BJP a lesson, farm unions tell voters in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | G-23 top leaders not in Congress’s star campaigners list

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital

TMC submits memorandum to ECI on Mamata incident

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram in high-stakes battle against Mamata Banerjee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 9:51:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/bjp-will-usher-in-real-change-in-west-bengal-says-amit-shah/article34068243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY