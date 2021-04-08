West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will form anti-Romeo squads: U.P. CM

Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that ‘anti-Romeo squads’ will be formed in West Bengal if the BJP is voted to power in the State.

West Bengal is not a safe place for women under the Trinamool Congress government, Mr. Adityanath said while addressing three rallies in Hooghly and Howrah districts of Bengal. He said if the BJP is voted to power, it will stress on women’s education, prevent cow slaughter, and put an end to “hooliganism”.

“Why is Bengal not a safe place for women? [If the BJP is voted to power], education and transport will be made free for girls and anti-Romeo squads will be formed to deal with those who loiter around girls’ schools,” he said.

Anti-Romeo squads were launched in U.P. to ensure safety of women soon after Mr. Adityanath assumed power in 2017.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has often referred to the Hathras gang-rape case of September 2020 while speaking of the poor law and order situation and the status of women in U.P.