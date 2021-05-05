BJP veteran targets party over Bengal poll debacle

Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy questions choice of candidates

Former Meghalaya Governor and one of senior most leaders of the BJP in West Bengal Tathagata Roy on Tuesday targeted the party leadership through a series of social media posts over the party’s poll debacle. He raised questions over the choice of actors as candidates and accused party leaders of not standing by supporters when they are under attack.

“Film and TV actors who never had anything to do with politics, let alone BJP, were handed tickets by BJP’s election management team. Srabanti Chatterjee (Behala West), Payel Sarkar (Behala East) Tanusree Chakraborty (Shyampur- Howrah) . These women were so politically stupid that they had gone on a steamer trip with TMC’s playboy-politician Madan Mitra less than a month before elections and shot selfies with him,” the veteran politician said on Twitter.

A video of the streamer trip of the BJP nominees with the TMC leader had gone viral during the elections.

Pointing out that all these actors were defeated, Mr. Roy asked BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh why they were given tickets. He also pointed that a BJP electoral ticket carries with it substantial amount of money for running the election.

Later in the day, Mr. Roy also tweeted about the post poll violence, saying BJP workers from Canning in South 24 Parganas were calling him to complain about TMC workers on the rampage, destroying and setting their houses on fire and looting their possessions.

“Calling Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shiv Prakash, Arvind Menon. Your duty does not finish as soon as you’ve lost the elections. Strangely the karyakartas (workers) are asking me to come to their rescue. Not Dilip Ghosh, not any of the General Secretaries,” Mr Roy tweeted, adding that he had no official responsibility in the party and was helpless in such a situation.

The BJP leadership did not respond to the allegations of the 75-year-old leader. Mr Roy had earlier expressed his willingness to work for the BJP in West Bengal even when he was Governor of Meghalaya.