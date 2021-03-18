BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during polls, they are absent during crisis: Mamata Banerjee

Admitting that the relief doled out after Cyclone Amphan by her government might have missed out “one or two” beneficiaries, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said BJP leaders were nowhere to be seen during the crisis.
Addressing a rally in Garbeta in Paschim Medinipur, the TMC supremo claimed that BJP leaders “arrive here in choppers and planes from outside with bagful of cash to lure voters and loot votes” just ahead of elections.
“Thousands of crores of rupees were doled out by the TMC government for the cyclone-affected. There could have been one or two exceptions... But we rushed to be on the side of people. Where were BJP leaders then? At the time of human miseries, they are always absent,” she said.
Asserting that the TMC will never allow the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in West Bengal, Ms. Banerjee alleged, “The BJP will omit names of voters if they are not found at home during the visit of enumerators. They will just evict you (people). But we would not allow them to update the register here.
“Not a single member of any family, no citizen of the country can be evicted from Bengal,” she stated.
NPR is a document containing names of the country’s “usual residents”. Branding the BJP as “a party of rioters”, she said “We don’t want violence, we don’t want bloodshed and we don’t want the politics of retaliation to enter Bengal.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath