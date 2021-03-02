West Bengal

BJP flags Cong alliance with ISF in West Bengal

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

BJP on Tuesday waded into the internal differences that have arisen within the Congress party especially with regard to the latter’s alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal, stating that the alliance, as well as other political alliances, were only for the maintenance of the “political relevance of the Gandhi family.”

“This alliance and several others entered into by the Congress is not for improving its performance or offering transformative leadership and good governance, but to preserve the political relevance of the Gandhi family,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

“Many months ago, in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the correct phrase to describe such alliances as “thug-bandhan” (alliance of deception) rather than a gath-bandhan (alliance),” he added. This is now happening in West Bengal, he said while addressing a presser at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

“The tussle within the Congress party over this alliance with a party set up by a Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui, which in our view is hardly a secular outfit, has also come out in the open. There is a war being waged on Twitter among different Congress leaders and on TV too, where the Congress’ own leaders have asked whether such a tie-up can be considered the secularism as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi?” said Mr Patra.

“While what is happening within the Congress is its own internal issue, it is very sad to see leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad being castigated by the Congress,” he said.

“This is core hypocrisy and double speak — the Congress that terms itself a secular party but ties up with the ISF in West Bengal, with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, and the Welfare Party, a front organisation of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala,” he added.

“The pinnacle of the hypocrisy is the fact that the Congress is fighting in alliance with the Left in West Bengal and opposing the same party in Kerala. After tying up with parties like ISF, AIUDF, Indian Union Muslim League etc, it is running a government in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena. There is no logic here, save the logic of power and to keep the Gandhis in power at all costs,” he said.

Leaders of the Congress, like Anand Sharma have questioned the alliance with the ISF in West Bengal, which was the reference made by Mr. Patra in his presser.

Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly elections | Parties yet to announce candidates

Adityanath says cattle smuggling, love jihad happening in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC’s appeasement, vote bank politics endangered national security: U.P. CM Adityanath

CPI(M) hits out at Anand Sharma for his comments on Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front

Will support Mamata in Bengal polls: Tejashwi Yadav

TMC amplifies ‘Bengal wants its own daughter’ campaign

West Bengal Assembly elections | Plea in SC challenges EC's decision to hold polls in 8 phases

Left-Congress-ISF grand alliance in Bengal shows signs of cracks

West Bengal Assembly elections | Crucial to defeat TMC to stop BJP, say Left, Cong leaders at Kolkata rally

EC shunts out top police official in West Bengal

Single-phase poll in Bengal if BJP voted to power: Dilip Ghosh

Gunning for victory in Bengal

No postal ballots for NRIs this time: Election Commission

Mamata Banerjee asks whether election dates were announced at the instructions of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Assembly polls in four States, Puducherry begin on March 27; counting of votes on May 2

West Bengal Assembly polls | Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan

Mamata Banerjee rides electric bike to West Bengal Secretariat to protest against fuel hike

BJP president Nadda launches ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ campaign

Mamata Banerjee says Centre targeting women of her family

EC says West Bengal not singled out, Central forces deployment a routine practice in all poll-bound States
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 8:36:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/bjp-flags-cong-alliance-with-isf-in-west-bengal/article33973241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY