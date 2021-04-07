West Bengal

BJP distributing cash coupons: TMC

The Trinamool Congress alleged on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) was distributing “cash coupons” to lure people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies.

Party MP Sukendu Sekhar Roy, at a press conference at the party headquarters, said such coupons were distributed before the Prime Minister’s public meeting at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas earlier this month.

“It is shocking that the BJP is luring people using such coupons and the Election Commission is silent. They are asking people to attend PM Modi’s rally in exchange for such coupons,” Mr Roy said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also raised the issue at a rally in Cooch Behar. “We came to know that BJP leaders are distributing ₹1,000 coupons to lure voters. They are telling the voters that they will get ₹1,000 if they vote for the BJP,” the Chief Minister said.

The TMC leaders also shared photographs of the coupons on social media. Other leaders of the TMC like MP Mahua Moitra and Sashi Panja also raised the issue on social media.

The BJP dismissed the allegations and said the TMC should approach the Election Commission, instead of making these “wild allegations” before the media.

BJP’s complaint

During the day , a BJP delegation led by party leader Sisir Adhikari lodged a complaint at the office of Chief Election Commissioner that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was inciting people against the Central forces.

Addressing a public meeting at Cooch Behar, Ms. Banerjee had said women should gherao the Central forces if they prevented people from casting votes. “If the CRPF tries to create any problem, one group of women should gherao them and another should go and cast their votes,” she had said.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

EC notice to Mamata on model code violation

Remote, economically backward north Bengal districts to vote in Phase IV

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC leaders swindled all central aid for State: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly elections | Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation

West Bengal Assembly elections | CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata

Assembly elections | Peaceful polling in T.N., Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Muslim vote bank is slipping out of Mamata’s hands, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP men forcibly occupying booths, attacking TMC activists and candidates: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asking Muslims to vote for her, reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Watch | Woman being threatened against going to polling booth in West Bengal

Watch | TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Khan Mondal attacked

Several candidates assaulted in the third phase of voting for West Bengal Assembly poll

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

West Bengal Assembly polls | Section 144 imposed in all 31 constituencies

Unprecedented deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

West Bengal elections 2021 | Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan campaigns for Trinamool Congress

West Bengal Assembly elections | Confident of win in Bengal now, later in Delhi: Mamata

Tie-up with ISF is a historical need, says veteran Congress leader Abdul Mannan

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amid election fever, farmers in Bardhaman feel left out
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 9:00:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/bjp-distributing-cash-coupons-tmc/article34265838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY