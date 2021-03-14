West Bengal Assembly polls | Four MPs, actors and dissident TMC leaders in BJP list

The BJP announced candidates for 63 of the 75 seats for the third and fourth phase of polls in the State that will go to polls on April 6 and April 10 respectively

Four sitting MPs, a host of actors and dissident leaders of Trinamool Congress were among the list of candidates nominated on Sunday by the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) to contest the upcoming 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal.

The BJP announced candidates for 63 of the 75 seats for the third and fourth phase of polls in the State that will go to polls on April 6 and April 10 respectively.

Union Minister and Asansol Lok Sabha MP Babul Surpiyo will contest from Tollygunj seat in south Kolkata, while Hooghly Lok Sabha Locket Chatterjee will contest from Chunchura Assembly seat in the same district. The BJP’s candidate list also included Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik would be contesting from Dinhata Assembly seat in the same district while Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has been nominated from Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district.

The Trinamool Congress, in the entire candidate list, has given nomination to only one MP; Manas Ranjan Bhunia Rajya Sabha MP to contest from Sabang assembly seat in Paschim Medinipur district.

Click here for BJP candidates list

The BJP has givin nominations to the dissident leaders from Trinamool Congress who recently switched sides, the key among them in former Minister Rajib Banerjee who will contest from Domjur in Howrah. 88-year-old four-time TMC MLA from Singur, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, will contest from Singur on a BJP ticket. Dipak Halder, the ex-TMC MLA from Diamond Harbour who quit the party few weeks ago to join the BJP, has also been given a ticket from the same seat.

Former Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Rinku Naskar will contest from Jadavpur on a BJP ticket and Manoj Oraon, who contested Kumargram in 2016 as a candidate of Revolutionary Socialist Party from Kumargram will contest the same seat as a BJP candidate. The BJP's candidate list includes a number of actors, Yash Dasgupta from Chanditala in Hooghly, Payel Sarkar from Behala, Tanushree Chakraborty from Shyampukur in Howrah and Anjana Basu from Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seats.

The other well-known candidates that are included in the BJP list are Indranil Khan, a medical practitioner from Kasba and economist Ashok Lahiri from Alipurduar. Rantidev Sengupta, a senior journalist has been nominated from Howrah Dakshin.

On March 6, the BJP had announced its first list of candidates where it had announced candidates for 57 seats of the 60 seats that will go to polls in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1. The BJP also faced some discontentment after announcement of its candidates. Local BJP leaders in Singur started protesting against the candidature of Rabindranath Bhattacharya, while Rantidev Sengupta said that he was not consulted before announcing his name and said that he did not want to contest the Assembly polls.