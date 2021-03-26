Bengali stars release song on polls

26 March 2021 04:20 IST

So far it was only the political parties contesting polls in West Bengal that were using songs communicate their message to the electorate. Now a number of prominent personalities from the Bengali entertainment industry have come out with a six-minute video stressing on the diversity and coexistence in the State.

The song “Nijerder Mote, Nijeder Gaan” (Our views, our song)” features prominent names in the Bengali entertainment industry like Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Anupam Roy, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Sen and Suman Mukhopadhyay.

The video song which has been released on social media just days before the first phase of polling in the State, highlights the need to speak up if hatred between communities is being spread on the basis of falsehood.

