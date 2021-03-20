West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being discharged from SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, on March 12.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal CID on Saturday took over the investigation into the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured during her election campaign, a senior officer of the agency said.

A team of CID officers will soon be visiting the spot in the Purba Medinipur district and recording statements of the witnesses, he said.

A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Trinamool leader Shiekh Sufiyan over the incident, which happened on March 10, the officer said.

The case has been filed under IPC section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against unknown persons, he said.

Ms. Banerjee alleged that she was attacked in the Birulia Bazar area, and injured in her left leg, besides hips, arm, chest, neck and shoulder as she fell down.

Following the incident, the Election Commission suspended the Chief Minister's Director Security Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash.

Besides, it transferred district magistrate Vibhu Goel to a non-election post, pointing to lapses in Ms. Banerjee's security.

The incident became a boiling issue ahead of the elections with Ms. Banerjee campaigning on a wheelchair, drawing sharp attacks from the Opposition parties, including the BJP that termed it a ploy for "sympathy votes".

Related Topics
All India Trinamool Congress
Assembly Elections
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

‘Left-Congress alliance with ISF needed to break Hindu-Muslim binary’

West Bengal Assembly Elections | From land movement to industry, Singur’s resistance has come full circle

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Thank God 'Mir Zafars' quit Trinamool, saved party: Mamata in apparent jibe at Adhikari family

Mamata didi runs school of brutality, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | The road to the Matua vote is through Dhaka

West Bengal Assembly polls | 25% candidates in Phase-I of Bengal elections have declared criminal records, says ADR report

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Free polls not possible with a biased Election Commission, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | Don’t vote for Left and Congress, Mamata tells “Marxist friends”

West Bengal Assembly polls | Over 50,000 personnel deployed, says CRPF chief

West Bengal Assembly polls | Two BJP candidates decline nomination

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP announces 148 candidates; Mukul Roy fielded from Krishnanagar Uttar

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In West Bengal, there is a syndicate raj, goonda raj, mafia raj, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during polls, they are absent during crisis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi takes a dig at Trinamool’s poll slogan

West Bengal Assembly elections | ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 10 years on, Mamata pushes tough rebranding

West Bengal Assembly polls | Sisir Adhikari joining BJP a matter of time, says Suvendu

West Bengal Assembly polls | Trinamool Congress manifesto promises universal basic income, student credit card

West Bengal Assembly polls | Rajya Sabha chairman accepts Swapan Dasgupta's resignation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 1:05:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/bengal-cid-takes-over-probe-into-nandigram-incident-in-which-mamata-was-injured/article34118737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY