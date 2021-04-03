West Bengal

41 crude bombs recovered in West Bengal: EC

The Election Commission (EC) on April 3 said 41 crude bombs were recovered during a raid in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on April 2 after police received a tip from a source.

The bombs were discovered in a bush in Bhangore Assembly constituency in Baruipur police district, it said.

The Assembly constituency and the two polling stations at Padmapukur were already being treated as “vulnerable” in the ongoing elections, it said.

A case has been lodged and investigation ongoing, the EC said, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

I am not your party member, Mamata tells Modi

BJP complains to EC against Mamata Banerjee, Udayanidhi Stalin

Manoranjan Byapari: As a writer, I had to stand up to the BJP’s divisive politics

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal Governor congratulates central police forces, state police after 84% polling in second phase

West Bengal polls | TMC delegation complains to EC of ‘partisan behavior’ by central forces

Mamata has done injustice to north Bengal, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 80% polling in second phase of Bengal polls amid stray incidents of violence

The battle for Nandigram and what lies ahead in the West Bengal polls | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

AIUDF and ISF: New experiments in Muslim politics

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee alleges irregularities in Nandigram

West Assembly elections | BJP worker found dead in Nandigram

Mamata’s letter to unite Opposition a sign of win for BJP in Bengal, says Nadda

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Goons have entered Nandigram, we want free and fair polls: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bhoomikanya vs bhoomiputra in blistering battle for Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | High polling percentage points to imminent change of guard in Bengal: Nadda

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Prohibitory orders imposed in Nandigram ahead of polling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC orders transfer of two police officers

Defeat ‘undemocratic’ TMC, ‘communal’ BJP, says ex-CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP candidate Ashok Dinda attacked two days before polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Nandigram on edge as high-decibel campaigning draws to a close
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 10:48:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/41-crude-bombs-recovered-in-west-bengal-ec/article34229009.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY