West Bengal

25% candidates in Bengal phase-V polls face criminal cases

Voters stand in queue during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, in Nandigram on April 1, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Friday said 25% of the 318 candidates in the fray for the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR analysed the election affidavits of all but one of the 319 phase-V candidates, as one candidate’s complete affidavit was not available on the Election Commission’s portal. While 79 candidates had declared criminal cases, 64 of them could be categorised as serious cases, it said.

Sixty-two per cent of the BJP candidates analysed and 43% of the All-India Trinamool Congress had declared criminal cases. In all, 13 candidates had declared cases related to crimes against women, including one candidate who declared a rape case.

The ADR report said the Supreme Court’s guidelines to political parties to publish reasons why they chose a candidate with a criminal case pending once again seemed to have no impact on the selection of candidates.

Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Those who believe in democracy support the Samyukta Morcha, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Crucible of ISF, Bhangar reflects experiment in Muslim politics

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to Mamata over comments on Central forces

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari over hate speech complaint

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Campaign ends for fourth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will form anti-Romeo squads: U.P. CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In Tollygunge, a battle of heavyweights

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata dares Election Commission to file complaints against Modi

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asks voters to be on guard, fears intimidation by Central forces

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC should stop Mamata from campaigning for vitriolic and communal speeches: Babul Supriyo

BJP distributing cash coupons: TMC

EC notice to Mamata on model code violation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Remote, economically backward north Bengal districts to vote in phase 4

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC leaders swindled all central aid for State: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly elections | Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation

West Bengal Assembly elections | CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata

Assembly elections | Peaceful polling in T.N., Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Muslim vote bank is slipping out of Mamata’s hands, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP men forcibly occupying booths, attacking TMC activists and candidates: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asking Muslims to vote for her, reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 8:51:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/25-candidates-in-bengal-phase-v-polls-face-criminal-cases/article34283922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY