Watch | Decoding the Assembly Election results 2021

The Hindu’s Resident Editor in Delhi Amit Baruah, Political Editor Nistula Hebbar and Deputy Editor Sandeep Phukan take us through the election results and discuss what to expect next.

The results for the Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have been trickling in since the morning of May 2.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is poised to get 205+ seats, heading for a third term in the State. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK led alliance is leading in over 140 seats and party president MK Stalin is all set to become the Chief Minister for the first time.

In Kerala, the LDF will create history by becoming the first government to fight incumbency and retain power in the State. In Assam, the BJP is set to have a second term as government with the party’s alliance enjoying a comfortable lead from its opponents.

In Puducherry, the AINRC along with its partner BJP is inching towards the half-way mark.