VVPAT slips match EVM results

There Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips and the EVM results matched in the randomly selected polling station in each of the 182 constituencies in Gujarat when counting was held on Monday.
While the Assembly elections in the State were conducted for the first time with the EVMs linked to VVPAT printers, the Commission decided to count the paper-trail slips of one polling booth selected at random in each constituency, to ensure greater transparency in the vote counting process.
During the counting, it is learnt that the Commission matched the results of VVPAT slips and the EVMs, and did not find any discrepancy. The VVPAT machines had been deployed in all 50,128 booths.
