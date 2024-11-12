Voters are set to go to the polls in 43 of Jharkhand’s 81 Assembly constituencies on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), as well as for bypolls in 31 Assembly seats scattered across the country, and in the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut.

Key contests in the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly will take place in Seraikella, where former Chief Minister Champai Soren is standing as a BJP candidate for the first time, and in Jamshedpur East, which will see a face off between the Congress’s Ajoy Kumar, a former SP of Jamshedpur, and the BJP’s Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and current Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

Six State Cabinet Ministers are among the 683 candidates whose fate will be sealed when 1.37 crore voters cast their ballots in this first phase of the Jharkhand election. Of these, 36 candidates are from the BJP, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is contesting in 23 seats, and the Congress has fielded 17 candidates. The All Jharkhand Students Union is contesting in four seats, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in five, while there are 334 Independent candidates.

Voting in Naxal areas

The 43 constituencies at stake include 17 general seats, six reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, and 20 for Scheduled Tribes. Voting at 950 booths in Naxal-affected areas will end by 4 p.m., but will continue till 5 p.m. in the remaining 14,394 booths.

The largest Assembly seat, area-wise, is Manika and the smallest is Ranchi, according to the Jharkhand Election Commission. In terms of voters, the largest constituency is Hatia and the smallest is Jaganathpur. Jamshedpur West has the highest number of candidates, with 28 in the fray, while Jaganathpur has just eight.

The remaining Kharkhand constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20, with counting of votes set to take place on November 23.

High-profile bypoll

In Kerala, the Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad was necessitated after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory from Raebareli in the recent general election. His sister Ms. Vadra is facing the voters for the first time in her political career as the Congress candidate and is pitted against the BJP’s Navya Haridas, and Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India.

The 31 Assembly constituencies where bypolls are being held are spread across 10 States, including seven seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four in Bihar, three in Karnataka, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Meghalaya. In another two seats in Sikkim, candidates from the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won uncontested.

Most of these seats fell vacant after their sitting MLAs contested and won Lok Sabha seats earlier this year.

