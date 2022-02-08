Will make Uttarakhand international spiritual capital of Hindus: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI

08 February 2022 04:41 IST

AAP will implement pilgrimage scheme as in Delhi, he says

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the AAP would make Uttarakhand “the international spiritual capital of Hindus” if it won the February 14 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Uttarakhand to announce the party’s agenda, Mr. Kejriwal said the AAP would implement the pilgrimage scheme it had rolled out in Delhi, where “40,000” people had been sent for religious pilgrimages. He said the AAP government would send people to Ayodhya, Ajmer and Kartarpur Sahib.

“We will make Uttarakhand the international spiritual capital of Hindus,” he said, adding that tourism and jobs would get a boost from this.

Alleges corruption

Mr. Kejriwal said the BJP and the Congress had been in power for the 21 years of Uttarakhand’s existence and the people “had not seen anything but corruption in 21 years”. He said the Delhi government had worked for seven years to improve electricity supply, education and health facilities, which would be implemented in Uttarakhand too.

Mr. Kejriwal said the AAP government would give ₹5,000 as unemployment benefit to youth and ₹1,000 a month to all adult women. He promised government jobs for all retired defence personnel.