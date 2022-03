Watch | Uttarakhand election results 2022: key winners and losers

The Hindu Bureau March 10, 2022 22:48 IST

A video on key winners and losers in the recently concluded Uttarakhand assembly elections

The ruling BJP secured a comfortable win and is all set to retain power in Uttarakhand. Here’s a list of key winners and losers.



