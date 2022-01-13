Uttarakhand Govt. violated poll code: Cong.

Asks EC to register FIR against Chief Minister

Alleging that the BJP government in Uttarakhand has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making back-dated appointments and tampering with official records, the Congress on Thursday made a virtual representation to the Election Commission and asked it to register an FIR against Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The memorandum — signed by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi and AICC secretary Pranav Jha — asked the poll panel to “initiate action and criminal proceedings”, including registration of FIR against the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary S.S. Sandhu.

The party cited the constitution of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) as one example of making back-dated appointments.

“Appoint a Special Election Commission (EC) observer to examine all the Government Orders passed 72 hours prior to and after the declaration of election by the EC in order to re-examine which one is back dated by the Dhami Government in order to gain undue political advantage by negating the MCC and the law of the land,” the Congress said in its memorandum.