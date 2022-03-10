Uttarakhand election results 2022 live updates | Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats begins

Voters stand in lines to cast their vote under the supervision of the paramilitary force personnel, in Dehradun, on Feb. 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 10, 2022 07:36 IST

Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins amid tight security arrangements, with BJP seeking second consecutive term.

Elections for the 70-seated Uttarakhand Assembly were held in a single phase on February 14, 2022 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held today.

It is a direct contest between Congress and the BJP, with the latter seeking a second term. The exit polls have predicted a simple majority for the BJP and the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he expects even better results.

Here are the live updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur results.

COUNTING COMMENCES

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65% of the electorate casting their votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time – something which has never happened in the State’s 21-year history. Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP’s 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback.

Several political heavyweights are among a total of 632 candidates awaiting what electronic voting machines (EVMs) hold in store for them.

Prominent among them are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh. - PTI

HARIDWAR

Ex-CM Rawat alleges malfunctioning CCTV cameras in Haridwar strongroom

Hours before the counting of votes in the Assembly elections to five States were to begin, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat alleged that CCTV cameras in a strongroom at Haridwar had malfunctioned thrice.

Separately, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wrote a letter to party workers saying that the fight had just begun, and urged them to respect the people’s mandate.

ELECTION COMMISSION

Over 85 lakh litres of liquor seized from five States that went to polls: EC

Stringent curbs by the Election Commission (EC) have led to over 85 lakh litres of liquor being seized from five States that went to polls in February-March, with Punjab accounting for nearly 70% of the total haul.

According to figures shared by the EC, drugs worth ₹575.39 crore were also confiscated, making it the biggest chunk of seizures in terms of monetary value.

A total of 85,27,227 litres of liquor was seized from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur since the polls were announced on January 8.

Punjab topped the chart at 59,65,496 litres worth ₹36.79 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (22,94,614 litres worth ₹62.13 crore), Uttarakhand (97,176 litres worth ₹4.79 crore), Goa (95,446 litres worth ₹3.57 crore) and Manipur (74,495 litres worth ₹73 lakh). - PTI

