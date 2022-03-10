Uttarakhand election results 2022 live updates | Chief Minister Dhami trails in Khatima

Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began amid tight security arrangements, with BJP seeking second consecutive term.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and supporters after casting their vote in Dehradun. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Elections for the 70-seated Uttarakhand Assembly were held in a single phase on February 14, 2022 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held today.

It is a direct contest between Congress and the BJP, with the latter seeking a second term. The exit polls have predicted a simple majority for the BJP and the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he expects even better results.

11:00 A.M.

BSP leads in two constituencies

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in two constituencies in Uttarakhand, according to data releasd by the ECI. The constituencies are Laksar, where the leading candidate is Shahzad, and Manglaur, where the leading candidate is Sarwat Kareem Ansari.

10:50 A.M.

Chief Minister Dhami trails in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami trails Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in Khatima, according to numbers released by the ECI. Mr. Dhami is serving as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and was took office in 2021.

10:40 A.M.

BJP crosses halfway mark

The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Uttarakhand, leading in 44 constituencies, according to numbers released by the ECI.

10:30 A.M.

Early trends in Uttarakhand

According to early trends released by the ECI, the BJP is leading in 37 constituencies, the Congress in 18 constituencies, the BSP in two constituencies, the UJP in one constituency and independent candidates in two constituencies.

10:10 A.M.

Yashpal Arya, reunited with Congress in 2021, trailing in Bajpur

Yashpal Arya, who had returned to the Congress from the BJP ahead of the polls, was trailing behind BJP’s Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur. Mr. Arya is a former Minister of Transport in the Government of Uttarakhand.

Mr. Arya was the President of the Congress Party’s Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee between 2007 and 2014. He was elected from Bajpur Assembly constituency in 2012. Mr. Arya joined the BJP in 2017 and returned to the Congress in 2021.

9:40 A.M.

Congress’ Rawat trailing in Lalkuan

Congress veteran Harish Rawat was trailing behind Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP by 2,713 votes in Lalkuan, and Subodh Uniyal of the BJP trailing behind Om Gopal Rawat of the Congress in Narendra Nagar. - PTI

9:20 A.M.

Pritam Singh leads in Chakrata

Pritam Singh of the Congress was leading in Chakrata by 1805 votes against Ramsharan Nautiyal of the BJP. - PTI

8:20 A.M.

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65% of the electorate casting their votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time – something which has never happened in the State’s 21-year history. Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP’s 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback.

Several political heavyweights are among a total of 632 candidates awaiting what electronic voting machines (EVMs) hold in store for them.

Prominent among them are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh. - PTI

HARIDWAR, MARCH 09

Ex-CM Rawat alleges malfunctioning CCTV cameras in Haridwar strongroom

Hours before the counting of votes in the Assembly elections to five States were to begin, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat alleged that CCTV cameras in a strongroom at Haridwar had malfunctioned thrice.

Separately, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wrote a letter to party workers saying that the fight had just begun, and urged them to respect the people’s mandate.

ELECTION COMMISSION

Over 85 lakh litres of liquor seized from five States that went to polls: EC

Stringent curbs by the Election Commission (EC) have led to over 85 lakh litres of liquor being seized from five States that went to polls in February-March, with Punjab accounting for nearly 70% of the total haul.

According to figures shared by the EC, drugs worth ₹575.39 crore were also confiscated, making it the biggest chunk of seizures in terms of monetary value.

A total of 85,27,227 litres of liquor was seized from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur since the polls were announced on January 8.

Punjab topped the chart at 59,65,496 litres worth ₹36.79 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (22,94,614 litres worth ₹62.13 crore), Uttarakhand (97,176 litres worth ₹4.79 crore), Goa (95,446 litres worth ₹3.57 crore) and Manipur (74,495 litres worth ₹73 lakh). - PTI

