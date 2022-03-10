Uttarakhand election results 2022 live updates | BJP marching ahead, CM Dhami trails

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and supporters after casting their vote in Dehradun. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 10, 2022 07:36 IST

Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began amid tight security arrangements, with BJP seeking second consecutive term.

With the counting of votes began in Uttarakhand on March 10, 2022, the ruling BJP secured a comfortable lead and set to retain power with its candidates are ahead in most Assembly seats while the main opposition Congress was way behind, according to poll trends available.

It is a direct contest between Congress and the BJP, with the latter seeking a second term. The exit polls have predicted a simple majority for the BJP and the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he expects even better results.

View a detailed map of Uttarakhand’s election results here.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Dhami versus Rawat: A tough battle on cards in Uttarakhand

Here are the live updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur results.

12.30 P.M.

ECI lifts ban on victory processions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday lifted the ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and declaration of results in the five States where elections were held recently.

In a statement, the poll panel said keeping in mind the current status of COVID-19 in these states, it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession." While announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, the poll panel had issued guidelines to regulate various aspects of elections, including victory processions amid the pandemic.

"During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments," the statement said.

The relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities, it added. -- PTI

12.20 P.M.

BJP parliamentary board meeting likely on Thursday evening

The BJP parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, is likely to meet later on Thursday to review the party's performance in Assembly polls in five States as initial trends projected a thumping victory for the party in four of the five States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters in the evening, sources said.

As votes were counted for elections to five States, trends showed the BJP set for victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and was ahead in Manipur and Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a landslide win in Punjab.

Top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, will be attending the parliamentary board meeting, which is likely to be held after the results of assembly polls become more clear, they said. -- PTI

12.10 P.M.

History being created, says BJP

With the BJP leaving its rivals comfortably behind in States like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the initial rounds of vote counting, its leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model for the expected win and said "new history" is being created in UP.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that people have expressed their faith in the policies ushered in by Mr. Modi. -- PTI

11.30 A.M.

BJP marching ahead in Uttarakhand

The ruling BJP secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand on Thursday with its candidates ahead in 44 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress was ahead in 22 seats, according to poll trends available. BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was, however, trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 954 votes in Khatima, according to trends available for all 70 seats in the State.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time, something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

Congress leader Harish Rawat during counting day of Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Dehradun district on March 10, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback.

Prominent candidates who contested the polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh. -- PTI

11:10 A.M.

Trends declared for 70/70 constituencies

According to recent data released by the ECI, the BJP is leading in 44 constituencies, the Congress in 22 constituencies, the BSP in in two constituencies and independent candidates in two constituencies.

11:00 A.M.

BSP leads in two constituencies

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in two constituencies in Uttarakhand, according to data releasd by the ECI. The constituencies are Laksar, where the leading candidate is Shahzad, and Manglaur, where the leading candidate is Sarwat Kareem Ansari.

10:50 A.M.

Chief Minister Dhami trails in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami trails Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in Khatima, according to numbers released by the ECI. Mr. Dhami is serving as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and was took office in 2021.

10:40 A.M.

BJP crosses halfway mark

The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Uttarakhand, leading in 44 constituencies, according to numbers released by the ECI.

10:30 A.M.

Early trends in Uttarakhand

According to early trends released by the ECI, the BJP is leading in 37 constituencies, the Congress in 18 constituencies, the BSP in two constituencies, the UJP in one constituency and independent candidates in two constituencies.

10:10 A.M.

Yashpal Arya, reunited with Congress in 2021, trailing in Bajpur

Yashpal Arya, who had returned to the Congress from the BJP ahead of the polls, was trailing behind BJP’s Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur. Mr. Arya is a former Minister of Transport in the Government of Uttarakhand.

Mr. Arya was the President of the Congress Party’s Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee between 2007 and 2014. He was elected from Bajpur Assembly constituency in 2012. Mr. Arya joined the BJP in 2017 and returned to the Congress in 2021.

9:40 A.M.

Congress’ Rawat trailing in Lalkuan

Congress veteran Harish Rawat was trailing behind Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP by 2,713 votes in Lalkuan, and Subodh Uniyal of the BJP trailing behind Om Gopal Rawat of the Congress in Narendra Nagar. - PTI

9:20 A.M.

Pritam Singh leads in Chakrata

Pritam Singh of the Congress was leading in Chakrata by 1805 votes against Ramsharan Nautiyal of the BJP. - PTI

8:20 A.M.

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65% of the electorate casting their votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time – something which has never happened in the State’s 21-year history. Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP’s 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback.

Several political heavyweights are among a total of 632 candidates awaiting what electronic voting machines (EVMs) hold in store for them.

Prominent among them are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh. - PTI

HARIDWAR, MARCH 09

Ex-CM Rawat alleges malfunctioning CCTV cameras in Haridwar strongroom

Hours before the counting of votes in the Assembly elections to five States were to begin, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat alleged that CCTV cameras in a strongroom at Haridwar had malfunctioned thrice.

Separately, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wrote a letter to party workers saying that the fight had just begun, and urged them to respect the people’s mandate.

ELECTION COMMISSION

Over 85 lakh litres of liquor seized from five States that went to polls: EC

Stringent curbs by the Election Commission (EC) have led to over 85 lakh litres of liquor being seized from five States that went to polls in February-March, with Punjab accounting for nearly 70% of the total haul.

According to figures shared by the EC, drugs worth ₹575.39 crore were also confiscated, making it the biggest chunk of seizures in terms of monetary value.

A total of 85,27,227 litres of liquor was seized from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur since the polls were announced on January 8.

Punjab topped the chart at 59,65,496 litres worth ₹36.79 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (22,94,614 litres worth ₹62.13 crore), Uttarakhand (97,176 litres worth ₹4.79 crore), Goa (95,446 litres worth ₹3.57 crore) and Manipur (74,495 litres worth ₹73 lakh). - PTI

Also read: Assembly polls: over 70% of cases lodged under Acts dealing with alcohol and drugs