Uttarakhand BJP launches poll campaign

Dhami hits out at Congress over PM’s security

While launching the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the State, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday accused the Congress of being against national interest, and of a conspiracy in the security lapse that endangered Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the press, Mr. Dhami said the recent incident in Punjab, during which Mr. Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes and had to turn back as protesters had blocked the road, was a “conspiracy” for which the “Congress must answer”. He said the Congress had been against national interest and had earlier politicised the Pulwama terror attack, questioned the surgical strike, and gone along with Chinese and Pakistani propaganda. He said the issue was important for Uttarakhand as it was State of “faujis (soldiers), Ram bhakts (Ram worshippers) and deshbhakts (patriots)”.

The theme of the BJP’s campaign for the February 14 polls, launched on Wednesday, was that it’s the only party that has worked for the State, and would continue to do (“Kiya hai, karti hai aur karegi sirf Bhajpa”).

Mr. Dhami said that it was Mr. Modi’s government that carried on the development of the State after it was created during the Vajpayee government’s tenure. He said the Centre’s push for yoga at the global stage had led to an increase in yoga tourism to the State.

Mr. Dhami, the third Chief Minister in this term of the Assembly, shared the stage with his predecessors — former BJP Chief Ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat. Asked about the Opposition’s criticism of frequent changes at the top, Mr. Rawat said though faces may have changed “the government is the same, the leadership is the same”. He said the party would soon announce its candidates for the polls, adding that the process of selection was still on.

Asked about the controversial Devasthanam Board legislation that Mr. Trivendra Rawat brought, but which was repealed in 2021, Mr. Dhami said the decision to bring the management of the pilgrimage centres and other temples in the State under one board would have been taken for “some good reason”, but the decision to revoke it was taken after discussion.