Uttarakhand Assembly polls | Congress changes Harish Rawat’s constituency

The Congress on Wednesday changed former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s constituency from Ramnagar to Lalkuwa for the February 14 Assembly election.

The party announced a list of 10 candidates late on Wednesday night that included a change for Mr. Rawat. Mr. Rawat was replaced by Mahender Pal Singh from Ramnagar in Wednesday’s list.

The BJP too released a list of nine candidates for Uttarakhand. The list included sitting MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, daughter of former Chief Minister B.C. Khanduri, from Kotdwar. She was elected from the Yamkeshwar constituency in 2017.