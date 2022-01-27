Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Assembly polls | Congress changes Harish Rawat’s constituency

The Congress on Wednesday changed former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s constituency from Ramnagar to Lalkuwa for the February 14 Assembly election.

The party announced a list of 10 candidates late on Wednesday night that included a change for Mr. Rawat. Mr. Rawat was replaced by Mahender Pal Singh from Ramnagar in Wednesday’s list.

The BJP too released a list of nine candidates for Uttarakhand. The list included sitting MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, daughter of former Chief Minister B.C. Khanduri, from Kotdwar. She was elected from the Yamkeshwar constituency in 2017.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 1:23:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/uttarakhand-assembly/uttarakhand-assembly-polls-congress-changes-harish-rawats-constituency/article38331290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY