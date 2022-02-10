Uttarakhand Assembly elections | PM Modi's ED, CBI do not scare me: Rahul Gandhi

Manglaur (Uttarakhand)

10 February 2022 17:45 IST

“I don't listen to him because I am not afraid of him or his CBI and ED,” the former Congress president said in an election rally in Uttarakhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or "his enforcement agencies" and finds his "arrogance" amusing.

Addressing a rally at Manglaur in Haridwar district, Mr. Gandhi said, "(Mr.) Modi said in a an interview recently that I don't listen to him. He was right. I don't listen to him because I am not afraid of him or his CBI and ED."

He said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the country's farmers and the Congress.

