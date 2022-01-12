Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 | AAP promises to address problems of people displaced by Tehri dam

The party will bring Delhi model of development to Uttarakhand: Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said if elected to power, his party will address the problems of people displaced by Tehri dam, and ensure that ₹1,100 crore that goes to Uttar Pradesh as its revenue share from the dam comes to Uttarakhand.

He asked the people to give a chance to AAP after having elected the BJP and Congress alternately to power for so many years, saying Arvind Kejriwal alone has the solution to their problems.

"It is unfortunate that the problems of people displaced by the Tehri dam persist even today. We will solve them if elected. We will also ensure that the Rs 1100 crore that goes to Uttar Pradesh as its share from Tehri dam, comes to Uttarakhand. It will be enough to give 300 units of electricity free to every household in the state," Mr. Sisodia told reporters.

Why should Uttarakhand's rightful share of revenue generated by Tehri dam go to Uttar Pradesh despite so many years of its creation, he asked.

Earlier, Mr. Sisodia, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, did door-to-door campaigning for AAP candidate Trilok Singh Negi in Baurari area of the town, and said the party will bring the Delhi model of development to Uttarakhand if voted to power.

Later, he visited Kuttha village where he savoured its local cuisine of millet 'rotis' and 'sarso ka saag'. He also promised to work for the promotion of local delicacies if voted to power. The State will go to polls on February 14.