The Hindu-CSDS-Lokniti Uttarakhand post-poll survey 2022

Electricity, roads and water were rated positively by the voters in Uttarakhand, but not health and education

Electricity, roads and water were rated positively by the voters in Uttarakhand, but not health and education

Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power in Uttarakhand with a facile victory, the assessment of its governance by voters was mixed and less emphatic. In the CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey in the State, voters were asked to rate the work done on key governance parameters such as roads, electricity, water supply, health, and education. While the government was seen as having performed on the first three, it was on the issues of health and education that people were more likely to be critical.

Methodology

The surveys were conducted from February 15 to February 25 in Goa, February 21 to February 28 in Punjab, February 11 to March 9 in U.P., and February 15 to February 23 in Uttarakhand. The sampling design adopted was multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS). The constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled constituencies were selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method. Of these 40, 26 interviews were targeted. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes after voting had taken place in their area. The questionnaire designed for the interviews was a standardised semi-structured one. Interviews lasted about 15-20 minutes on average. The achieved raw sample has been weighted by gender, religion, locality, and caste group based on Census 2011 data. The final data sets have also been weighted by the actual vote shares secured by the major parties and alliances that contested the elections in each State. All analysis here has been presented on the weighted data sets.