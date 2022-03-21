Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau March 21, 2022 18:01 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his supporters after casting their votes during the first phase of Uttarakhand Assembly polls | Photo Credit: PTI

Pushkar Singh Dhami would continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, it was announced on Monday during the BJP legislature meeting in Dehradun. Mr Dhami’s appointment was announced by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also Central observer for the meet. The BJP, which went to the polls with Mr. Dhami as its Chief Ministerial candidate, won 47 out of a total 70 Assembly seats in the State to return to power for a second consecutive term — something which has happened for the first time in the State’s electoral history. Monday’s announcement ended 11 days of suspense over who would be the next Chief Minister. More to follow



