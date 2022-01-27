Uttarakhand

Former U'khand chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP

Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay on January 27 joined the BJP ahead of the State assembly polls.

Mr. Upadhyay joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister and the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand, Pralhad Joshi and other senior leaders.

According to media reports, the BJP which has not yet announced its candidate for Tehri may field Mr. Upadhyay from there.

Upadhyay had won the Tehri seat in 2002 and 2007 polls.

Mr. Upadhyay has been expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities amid speculation that he might join the Bhartiya Janata Party.

He was earlier removed from all party positions as a disciplinary action after he met BJP leaders here, including the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.


