Congress releases first list for Uttarakhand polls

PCC chief Ganesh Godiyal has been named from the Srinagar constituency

The Congress announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, late on Saturday night .

While former Chief Minister Harish Rawat hasn't been fielded yet in the first list of 53 candidates, Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, Pritam Singh has been named from his present constituency of Chakrata.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Ganesh Godiyal has also been named from the Srinagar constituency.

The list has also named Surender Singh Negi from the Kotdwar constituency, a seat held by Harak Singh Rawat, the expelled BJP minister who rejoined the Congress on Friday along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain.

Though there is no official word but speculation is that Ms. Gusain may be fielded from Landsdowne.

Another former minister Yashpal Arya, who had quit BJP to join the Congress, has been fielded from the Bajpur seat.