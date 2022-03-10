BJP bucks anti-incumbency, celebrates Uttarakhand results

Congress office wears a deserted look

Counting of votes started at 8 a.m. and by the time two hours had passed, waves of delight were evident at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp in Uttarakhand. The saffron party was elated and jubilant. At the BJP’s State headquarters on Balbir Road in the Dalanwala area of Dehradun, celebrations commenced and sweets offered to visitors when the BJP won the 48 seats in the State Assembly.

A new poster thanking voters and showing the party’s chief ministerial face, Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with other Uttarakhand leaders, was placed outside the BJP’s office just after the victory. The wide road in front of the BJP’s office was overrun with vehicles and people. BJP workers, including women bearing BJP flags, danced to the beat of dhols, their faces smeared with Holi colours.

Many BJP workers were seen lifting up Mr. Dhami, no matter that he had lost his Khatima seat. Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s State headquarters, Mr. Dhami thanked the people for returning his party to power for a second consecutive term. He said that Uttarakhand represents the cultural soul of the country and it deserves to have a Uniform Civil Code, adding that his party would fulfil all the commitments made by it. He expressed happiness that the BJP had broken the trend of changing the State government every five years. “I want to thank people for giving the party two-thirds majority,” he told reporters.

After the results, the Congress’ State headquarters at Rajpur Road in Dehradun wore a deserted look. No leader could be contacted to comment on the party’s defeat and no official statement was available till late in the evening. Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni told this reporter, “We accept the mandate. We thank all the party workers who have put in a lot of hard work in the election. Perhaps we couldn’t convince voters in our favour”.

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial face, also said that he respects the people’s mandate would continue the fight for a “new construction of Uttarakhand”.