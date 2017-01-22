In its first list of 63 candidates for Uttarakhand, the Congress has fielded Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who is also the party’s chief ministerial candidate, from two seats, Haridwar Rural and Kichha. Supporters of other Congress leaders — whom the party did not field for the polls — created a ruckus at the party office following the announcement. While many new candidates have been fielded by the Congress, Suresh Chand Jain, Rajkumar and Shailendra Singh Rawat, who joined the party after they were denied candidature by the BJP, would be contesting the polls as Congress candidates. Two of the six Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) members, who supported the Rawat government, have been fielded. While the BJP, which had declared its list of 64 candidates on January 16, declared the remaining list of six candidates on Sunday, the Congress, which took much time in finalising its first list, is yet to declare its candidates for seven seats. — Staff Reporter
Uproar over Rawat contesting two seats
