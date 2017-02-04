Jobs and stipend to lure young voters in Uttarakhand

With the youth constituting nearly 57 % of Uttarakhand’s total electorate, the Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday launched an initiative here designed to woo young voters by enrolling them for a scheme that promises one job to a young member of each household by 2020.

It also promises payment of a monthly stipend to jobless young men for 36 months till they get employment. Part of Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s nine sankalps (commitments) announced here recently to lure voters to the party ahead of the polls, the initiative titled ‘Har Sang Harda’ aims at providing one job per household and an allowance of ₹2,500 per month for every jobless member.