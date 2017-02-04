Four years after deluge, voters remain disenchanted

A dilapidated structure of one of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Academy buildings on the banks of the Alaknanda here is a grim reminder of the 2013 deluge that hit the residents. Tonnes of muck from the 330 MW dam across the river had filled the town.

The studies show that the muck deposited in the dumping sites along the Alaknanda was the reason that parts of the town including Shakti Vihar, Bhaktiana and the SSB Academy were buried under at least 10 feet of muck when the dam water was released in June that year.

In a decision on the case filed by the Srinagar Bandh Aapda Sangharsh Samiti (SBASS), an organisation for the affected residents of the town and Matu Jansangthan, an organisation that works on dam-related issues, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in 2016, asked the Alaknanda Hydropower Company Limited (AHPCL), a subsidiary of the infrastructure developer GVK, to pay the dam-affected residents a compensation of ₹9 crore.

The dam company then challenged the NGT decision in the Supreme Court, where the case is currently going on. Chandra Mohan Bhatt, president of the SBASS, said, “The situation hasn’t changed much after the deluge. People have cleared their houses of the muck, but now every time it rains we are scared.”

A 30-ft. tall protection wall constructed after the deluge now guards the town from the Alaknanda river.

“The wall has gaps spanning several metres and the construction work is stalled for months. In such a situation how can we feel safe?” Mr. Bhatt said.

Prem Ballabh Kala, another Srinagar resident, now spends most of his time of the year in his ancestral village away from Srinagar. “Srinagar is now full of dust [from the dam] due to which I have developed a lung infection. Therefore, I’m unable to spend more time in the town.”

Though several Congress and BJP leaders visited the place often promising relief for the affected residents , no restoration work has begun yet.

Hence, the votes of the residents, who hope to get little from either the BJP or the Congress, are expected to vote along caste lines.

In the 2012 polls, Ganesh Godiyal of the Congress won from Srinagar. This time the contest is between Mr. Godiyal who is a Brahmin, a Rajput BJP candidate Dhan Singh Rawat, and Mohan Kala who is also a Brahmin and is contesting as an Independent.

While the people complained against Mr. Godiyal’s inaction after much of the town was buried under muck, they also blamed Chief Minister Harish Rawat for promising to get the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at the place cleaned up, but failing to even get the work initiated.

Also, Mr. Dhan Singh Rawat not being a very strong BJP candidate, the residents said that while choosing between the BJP and the Congress candidates they would prefer to vote on caste basis.

About 31% voters are Brahmins, 48% Rajputs, with the rest of the 1,02,283 voters Dalit.