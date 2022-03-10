Uttar pradesh

Watch | Uttar Pradesh election results 2022: key winners and losers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh securing more than 250 seats in the 403-strong Assembly.

Prominent candidates who have secured a win include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, and Azam Khan from Rampur.

Here's a list of key winners and losers.


