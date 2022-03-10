Watch | Uttar Pradesh election results 2022: key winners and losers

A video on the key winners and losers in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh securing more than 250 seats in the 403-strong Assembly.

Prominent candidates who have secured a win include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, and Azam Khan from Rampur.

Here's a list of key winners and losers.