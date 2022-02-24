VHP workers distribute prasad, temple soil

With the temple construction going on at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the VHP has been distributing ‘prasad’ and soil from the temple site in the Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh with an appeal to ensure installation of a ‘nationalist’ government in the State.

Along with packets of Ram Lala's prasad and 'charan ruj' (soil from temple site), the VHP workers are also seen distributing leaflets with an appeal for electing a government which has an honest leadership and honours national, cultural and religious heritage.

Voters have been appealed to elect a government which works for development of Ayodhya and uninterrupted construction of the Ram temple besides setting up a harmonious society, free from the politics of caste.

"Sri Ram Lala's prasad and charan ruj are being distributed among people up to the village level on the call of 'dharmacharyas' and the aim is that those who had made donations at the feet of Ram Lala, of whom crores who have not had 'darshan' till now, should get the prasad of Ram Lala," VHP's regional media in-charge Sharad Sharma told PTI.

PTI