Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | Adityanath Govt has added 40% to U.P.’s debt: Chidambaram

Asking the people to think about what they are voting for, Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday said that the Yogi Adityanath model of government had made the State poorer and added 40% to the State’s debt. Batting for his party, Mr. Chidambaram said the Congress’s slogan Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon had added a new dimension to the goal of gender equality in elections. “What are you voting for?” Mr. Chidambaram sought to know from the people, and said that Mr. Adityanath’s model of governance was a mix of “authoritarianism, fanning religious hatred, perpetuating caste enmity, police excesses and gender violence”.

He said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh had declined steadily from 11.4% in 2016-17 to -6.4% in 2020-21.

“The per capita income is less than half the national average. Under Adityanath, the per capita income actually declined by 1.9%. The total debt of the state stands at ₹6,62,891 crore which is 34.2% of the GSDP and Adityanath alone added 40% to the debt,” he said. Citing the multi-dimensional poverty index released by the NITI Aayog, Mr. Chidambaram said 37.9% of the population in Uttar Pradesh was poor. He said the youth were the worst affected and that the unemployment rate in the State was one of the highest in the country.