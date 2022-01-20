Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | Will ask Azamgarh’s people before contesting: Akhilesh

Lucknow

While keeping the suspense alive over contesting from a seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday indicated an interest in fighting the polls.

Amid speculation that Mr. Yadav could contest from a seat in Azamgarh, possibly Gopalpur, he said as a representative of the Lok Sabha constituency, he would have to seek the people’s permission. “I will seek permission of the people of Azamgarh before fighting election, if I contest election,” he said

Mr. Yadav’s statement could also mean that he could contest from a seat outside Azamgarh and was simply seeking the approval of voters in Azamgarh for a shift.

While BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, who is the Chief Minister, and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya were declared candidates from Gorakhpur and Sirathu seats, the saffron party has been building pressure on Mr. Yadav to reveal if he was going to contest election.

Mr. Maurya said Mr. Yadav was scared to contest. “[He] took so long to find a safe seat. Akhilesh Yadav fears contesting on the ground of development,” Mr. Maurya had tweeted.

While Mr. Yadav has been an MP and also been nominated to the UP legislative council he has never contested an MLA election.