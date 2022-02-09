Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | Priyanka releases Congress manifesto, promises to waive farm loans, provide 20 lakh govt jobs

Lucknow

09 February 2022 17:14 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party’s manifesto “Unnati Vidhan”, which she termed as “Jan Ghoshna Patra”

The Congress on February 9 promised to waive farm loans and provide 20 lakh jobs in its Uttar Pradesh election manifesto, which also promised to provide ₹3,000 as compensation to farmers for crop damage by stray cattle.

The manifesto was released a day before the start of the first phase of the Assembly polls in the State.

Two earlier manifestos — “Shakti Vidhan” for women and “Bharti Vidhan” for youth — has also been released by the party.

The BJP and the Samajwadi Party released their manifesto for the U.P. election on February 8.

Releasing the manifesto, Ms. Priyanka said, the Congress will waive loans of farmers, and also purchase wheat and paddy at ₹2,500 per quintal as well as sugarcane at the rate of ₹400 per quintal, after coming to power.

The issues of unemployment and inflation has been taken care while formulating the manifesto of the State, she said.

“Our government will provide 20 lakh government jobs. While 12 lakh jobs will be given for filling vacant posts, 8 lakh new jobs will be created,” she said.

She said, “₹3,000 compensation will be given to farmers for crop damage by stray cattle. ‘Godhan Nyay Yojna’ will be started under which which cow dung will be purchased at ₹2 per kg,” she added.

Ms. Priyanka said the Congress wanted to end outsourcing in the government, and will regularise those who are on contract or are being outsourced in phased manner.