Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | BJP is sweating in the winter of north India, says Naresh Tikait

BKU president Naresh Tikait at his residence in Sisauli Photo: Anuj Kumar

Sisauli (Muzaffarnagar)

11 February 2022 17:50 IST

Hindus and Muslims came together for the farmers’ agitation; its impact is being seen in the election, says the BKU chief

On the election day, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait, who put together a cohesive agitation in western Uttar Pradesh against the farm laws, was busy tending to cows and checking the electricity connection of his chaff-cutting machine. A confident Mr. Tikait said the BJP was losing comprehensively in the region and that the electorate’s rujhan (inclination) was towards the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance.

Edited excerpts:

In the light of CM Yogi Adityanath’s tweet about U.P. becoming Kerala and Bengal if the SP-RLD alliance comes to power, is the BJP seeking a vote by showing the fear of a community?

There is no fear; the BJP is sweating in the winter of north India.

What is your core issue with the BJP?

Tanashahi (dictatorial attitude) won’t work with us. You can look at the history. We haven’t suffered injustice for long.

But the Prime Minister had apologised while taking the laws back?

He is the Prime Minister of India and we don’t want to disrespect his position but he should also not have humiliated the sacrifice of farmers. In the same speech, if he had paid tributes to farmers who lost lives during the agitation, it would have healed many wounds.

In your assessment, how much damage will the farmers’ agitation cause to the BJP in these elections?

My sense is if the BJP could win one seat out of six in Muzaffarnagar, it should consider itself lucky. It is losing all three in neighbouring Shamli.

How do you look back at the Kawal incident that sparked the riots in 2013?

It still hurts but it should not have been made into a Hindu-Muslim issue.

Has the divide between the Jats and Muslims healed?

To a large extent. Both the communities have realised that mutual discord is harmful for both the communities and others are taking advantage of this distrust. Both the communities came together for the farmers’ agitation and its impact is now being seen in the elections. Around 90-95% of Muslims are voting for the alliance.

And what about the 36 biradaris (communities) that you said were supporting the farmers’ agitation?

No, I can’t say that all of them are united behind the alliance. Different communities have different outlooks.

The BJP has provided an effective ration scheme to the rural poor — your comments.

Ration alone won’t do. There are other parameters as well. The deprived should be gainfully employed in agriculture-based programmes of the government.

Some observers feel it would politically wean farm workers away from farmers?

I can tell you frankly farmworkers can’t leave us. They are dependent on agriculture and could not leave us. We stand by them in their joys and sorrows and they would listen to us.

What are your issues with the Yogi Adityanath government? At one time you praised him.

Yes, the electricity supply in villages has really improved but the tariffs have skyrocketed. Then there is the issue of stray cattle and his language doesn’t suit the position he holds.

What is your take on stray cattle?

The cow is holy for us and we don’t want it to be slaughtered but it is also true that nature has made every living being with an objective. We are all for cow protection but the government rate of ₹30 per animal won’t do. It should be raised to at least ₹150 per animal to make it feasible for the farmer.

The BJP says that its government has improved the law and order situation in the region?

I am against politicisation of crime. The only difference is the SP flag has been replaced by the BJP flag on the vehicles of criminals.

How do you see the potential of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Singh?

Both are young and come from backgrounds that could help understand the issues of farmers and the region. I hope Akhilesh has learnt from his past mistakes.

Can we finally say that the airajanaitik (apolitical) in BKU is superfluous?

No, we haven’t guided the voters. I am only telling you my assessment after meeting our hundreds of supporters. It is only natural that a grassroots organisation like ours responds to the voice from the ground. When they raise hundreds of hands, I also raise two. Elections come and go. We will continue to speak for farmers.