Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections | 61.61% turnout in third phase

Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth in Kannauj constituency during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the turnout for these seats, which had gone to polls in the third phase, was 62.21%, the EC said

A voter turnout of 61.61% was recorded in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh on February 20 when 59 Assembly constituencies went to polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in its final update on voting figures.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the turnout for these seats, which had gone to polls in the third phase, was 62.21%, while in 2019 parliamentary elections it was 59.73%, it said. Among the districts which house these Assembly seats, the poll percentage was 63.15% in Hathras, 62.15% in Firozabad, 62.98% in Kasganj, 65.78% in Etah, 63.61% in Mainpuri, 59.10% in Farrukhabad, 61.99% in Kannauj and 61.35% in Etawah.

Among other districts, Auraiya recorded 60.44% polling, Kanpur Dehat 62.39%, Kanpur Nagar 55.94%, Jalaun 59.96%, Jhansi 63.87%, Lalitpur 69.66%, Hamirpur 62.50% and Mahoba 64.57%.

As many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third of the seven phase elections to the 403-member state Assembly. Over 2.15 crore people were eligible to vote in 16 districts in this phase.

Results for the 2022 polls will be announced on March 10.

In 2017, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged nine. The Congress had got one seat while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.

Among the high-profile candidates this time in the phase were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who contested from the Karhal Assembly seat. The BJP fielded Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel against him.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav contested from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.