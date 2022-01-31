Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 | Union Minister Baghel files papers from Karhal to take on Akhilesh Yadav

Minister of State for Law and Justice S.P. Singh Baghel with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union minister S.P. Singh Baghel on Monday filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency to take on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Mr. Baghel (61) is the Lok Sabha MP from Agra and the Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Union government.

Mr. Baghel filed his nomination minutes after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav submitted his papers.

The Minister is a four-time MP and was earlier a Cabinet Minister in the U.P. government, handling Departments of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Minor Irrigation.

Karhal will go to the polls on February 20, the third of the seven-phase Assembly polls in the State.


