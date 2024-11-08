 />
UP women's body proposes men shouldn't tailor women's clothes or cut their hair

To protect women from ‘bad touch’, UP women’s commission says men shouldn’t be their tailors, hairdressers; the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson Babita Chauhan

Published - November 08, 2024 01:46 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Women Commission’s Chairperson Babita Chauhan

Women Commission’s Chairperson Babita Chauhan | Photo Credit: PTI

Men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie the ill intentions of men.

The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

Uttar Pradesh tops list of complaints with National Commission for Women

"On October 28, at the meeting of the women commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, told PTI on Friday (November 8, 2024).

She said the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson Babita Chauhan and it was supported by the members who were present at the meeting.

"We have also said that in salons, it should only be female barbers who should attend to female customers," Agarwal said.

Also read: Don’t give mobile phones to daughters, says U.P. women’s panel member

Ms. Agarwal added "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch.

"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, before adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions." Agarwal said this is just a proposal as of now and the women's commission will subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard.

Published - November 08, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

