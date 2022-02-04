U.P. Assembly polls | Adityanath established rule of law in State, says Amit Shah

CM Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban seat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, Februry 4, 2022 lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias by establishing rule of law in the true sense after 25 years.

The Opposition alliance, he said, had lost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh previously and would be defeated again.

Mr. Shah was addressing an election meeting ahead of nomination filing by Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat.

The Uion Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking special care of development particularly of the Purvanchal region.

Besides Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chiefs of BJP allies — Apna Dal and NISHAD party — were present on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban seat

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After the rally, Mr. Shah and Mr. Adityanath went to the collectorate office for submission of papers for the election.

Mr. Adityanath is fighting the Assembly election for the first time. He had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat for five times in the past.

Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3.