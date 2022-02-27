U.P. Assembly polls 5th phase | Around 35% polling recorded in 61 U.P. Assembly seats till 1 p.m.

Around 2.24 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Citizens show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the fifth phase of U.P. Assembly polls, in Prayagraj, on February 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

About 35% polling was recorded till 1 p.m. on Sunday in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts.

Polling has been peaceful so far barring in Pratapgarh's Kunda assembly seat where SP candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy was allegedly attacked by some people, police said.

Party workers claimed that Yadav sustained minor injuries in the attack.

SP State President Naresh Uttam and National Spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury have given a written complaint regarding the Kunda incident to the EC.

According to the Election Commission of India's voter turnout app, the polling percentage till 1 pm is 34.83%. The voting started at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m. Around 2.24 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections got off to a slow start, with just over 8% of the voters exercising their right in the first two hours of voting.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in this round including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. He is pitted against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

While Amethi recorded 35.93% voting, Ayodhya saw 38.74%, Bahraich 37.25%, Barabanki 36.23%, Chitrakoot 39.08%, Gonda 34.36%, Kaushambi 37.23%, Pratapgarh 33.59%, Prayagraj 33.59%, Raebareli 33.64%, Shrawasti 36.5% and Sultanpur 34.85%, it said.

The districts where polling is being held are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

Amethi and Raebareli, once considered the Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, too will vote on Sunday.

Some of the ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray as the Jansatta Dal candidate, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel is contesting from the Pratapgarh seat. The Apna Dal (K) has entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Union Minister Patel, heading a rival faction of the party named after her father Sonelal Patel, however, has handed over the seat to the BJP to challenge her mother Krishna Patel.

Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona is fighting from Rampur Khas of Pratapgarh.

With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10.