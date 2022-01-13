U.P. Assembly polls | Unnao rape victim’s mother among first list of 125 candidates released by Congress

New Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 13 announced the first list of 125 names of the Congress party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The list included Unnao rape victim’s mother, Poonam Pandey — the Asha worker who was beaten up by police and Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests.

Out of the 125 candidates, 50 of them are women.

"The list sends a new signal that if you are someone who has faced injustice, then you have the power to fight it. The Congress will stand by you and support you," Ms. Vadra said at a virtual press conference.