U.P. Assembly elections | G-23 leaders among Congress star campaigners

The Congress released its list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the Assembly election in Utar Pradesh.

New Delhi

24 January 2022 22:52 IST

Party releases list for first phase

Releasing its list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the Assembly election in Utar Pradesh, the Congress on Monday named former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, new entrant Kanhaiya Kumar and some of the G-23 leaders.

Among the group of 23 (G-23) leaders who had demanded an overhaul of the Congress organisational structures in August 2020, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Rajya Sabha member Raj Babbar figure in the list.

Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who had revolted against against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also finds a place.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mr. Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are among the star campaigners.

The list also includes State party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, former Union Ministers Salman Khurshid and R.P.N. Singh and former Rajya Sabha members Pramod Tiwari and P.L. Punia

Young turks

Young turks of the party such as Deepinder Singh Hooda, Supriya Shrinate, Imran Pratapgarhi and Kanhaiya Kumar also figure in the list.

On February 10, polling will be held in 58 Assembly seats across 11 districts like Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.