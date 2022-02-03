U.P. Assembly elections | BSP working for a hung House to reap rewards

The party is indulging in caste engineering at the micro level

The silence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was finally broken on Wednesday with party supremo Mayawati addressing a rally in Agra, the ‘Dalit capital of Uttar Pradesh’.

While many feel that she has chosen to sleep through the 2022 Assembly elections, a look at the ticket distribution shows that she has not lost the pulse of the ground. Party sources said the BSP was working for a hung Assembly and reap its rewards.

Agra-Aligarh is the region where the BSP experimented with broad social engineering by bringing together Dalits, Thakurs and Brahmins in 2007.

Since then a lot of water has flown down the Yamuna as its Brahmin and Thakur faces in west Uttar Pradesh, Ramveer Upadhyay and Jaiveer Singh, have switched to the BJP.

Undeterred, the party is indulging in caste engineering at the micro level, and perhaps that is the reason, the sources said, the party has changed its tickets so many times to arrive at the best possible combination. In Agra, the party has relied on fresh faces to free the party from Mr. Updhayay’s hold.

Even the local BJP sources felt that the Samajwadi Party (SP), which does not have many bases in the Agra-Mathura belt, would not be able to break into the BSP’s traditional vote bank in the region.

Triangular contests

In the sugarcane belt, the party has pushed turncoats to make the contest triangular in several seats.

In the run-up to the elections, the BSP was giving an impression that it was busy wooing Brahmins by holding meetings across the State but when it came to distributing tickets, the focus shifted to Muslims, with as many as 26% of tickets going to the candidates of the community for the first two phases, followed by Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

Turncoats flock to BSP

Many of them are turncoats who switched to the BSP at the last minute with the hope of getting a better opportunity of defeating the BJP. They include Congress heavyweights Salman Saeed, son of former Minister Saiduzzaman, and Noman Masood, brother of Imran Masood, who are contesting on BSP ticket from Charthwal and Gangoh respectively. Observers said such candidates would bring some votes because of their personal appeal even if the community decides to move the other way.

“The party knows that Muslims are mobilised in favour of SP-RLD but feels that in seats where Muslims and Dalits could beat the BJP candidate, the Muslims would prefer the BSP’s Muslim candidate, particularly in seats where the alliance has put up a non-Muslim,” said a senior BSP leader from west Uttar Pradesh.

He cited seats like Meerapur in this context where the BSP has fielded Mohd. Shalim in front of Gurjar candidates of the BJP and the RLD. The combination is exactly the same in the Loni seat of Ghaziabad.

Among the fresh entrants, Kartar Singh Bhadana could prove a sting in the flesh of RLD’s Rajpal Saini in Khatauli. In Mathura, the BJP is feeling the pain of ignoring S.K. Sharma as he is giving a tough fight to Shrikant Sharma in a triangular contest. Meanwhile, Maant continues to be a fortress of Shyam Sundar Sharma.

In some constituencies, the caste equation seems opportunistic but effective. In the Khair reserved seat in Aligarh, Ms. Mayawati changed the candidate at the last minute and brought in Charu Ken, whose father-in-law Tejveer Singh Guddu joined the party on January 20. Mr. Guddu is a strongman from Aligarh, wanted in multiple cases, and belongs to the Jat community. From Zila Panchayat to the Lok Sabha, he has contested all possible elections. His son has married Charu, a Scheduled Caste student of medicine. The alliance, locals felt, is rooted in political pragmatism as both Khair and Iglas are Jat-dominated reserved seats and Mr. Guddu has relations across the region. His original choice was RLD but he had burnt his ties with the Chaudhary Charan Singh family over his criminal behaviour.

Ms. Keni’s entry has made a contest that was tilted heavily in the RLD’s favour triangular.

By cutting the ticket of Prem Singh Jatav, the party showed again that it continued to prefer moneybags over its cadre and the worker listens to the high command’s order.

Similarly, in Garh Mukteshwar (Hapur), Ms. Mayawati replaced Mohd. Arif with Madan Chauhan, three-time MLA, who was ignored by the SP, at the last minute. This has made the contest tough for BJP candidate Harendra Tewatia, who hails from Chaudhary Charan Singh’s clan, as Mr. Chauhan is expected to take away substantial Thakur votes with him.

Close contest likely

“Usually, the BSP is the first to announce its tickets and stick to the choice but this time Behenji has waited till the last minute and there is nobody like her in understanding the caste and electoral equation,” said BSP MP Malook Nagar, adding it is going to be a close contest this time. “In the triangular contests, the margin of victory and defeat would be very thin. So who knows we could spring a surprise.”

The party, Mr. Nagar said, was maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and the SP as if one hurts the interest of farmers, the other has a poor track record on law and order. “Rampant privatisation and security of the dispossessed are some of the issues that we are raising,” he said.

He maintained that the SP-RLD alliance was not natural. “My victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is proof. While I won from Bijnor, Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary lost their seats from the neighbouring Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat,” he said.

It was a misconception, Mr. Nagar said, that the BSP was missing from the ground or concentrating on one community. “We were holding our conventions behind closed doors because of COVID-19. Behenji doesn't need to go door to door. The moment Election Commission gave permission, she hit the ground.”

However, in private, party sources admit that the BSP leadership was realising that the main contest was between the BJP and the SP-RLD alliance and was working towards a hung Assembly scenario. “That is the best bet for us,” said another senior leader from west Uttar Pradesh.