U.P. Assembly elections | BKU leader Dharmendra Malik meets Akhilesh, Jayant

It puts a question mark on apolitical nature of farmers’ body

As the photo of Bhartiya Kisan Union media incharge Dharmendra Malik with Samajwadi Party chief and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Singh went viral on Wednesday, it put a question mark on the apolitical nature of the organisation. The photo was taken on the SP bus during the election campaign in West U.P.

Mr. Malik said he was invited to discuss how the alliance could implement its promise on timely cane payment and guaranteed MSP for crops. “We suggested that a revolving fund of ₹15,000 crore could be created. It will help in making payment to farmers within three weeks, in case the sugar mill is unable to do so in the required period.”

On the MSP, he said, the Kerala model could be followed where the government intervenes in the market when the prices go below the MSP. “In Kerala, it is limited to fruits and vegetables. Here we could expand to all the crops,” he said.

On the political connotation of the meeting, he said, thought he met in his private capacity, the BKU leadership has appealed to vote against the BJP. “After that, farmers could make up their mind in this polarised election.”

He said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha is expected to make an appeal to vote against the BJP in the press conference to launch “Mission Uttar Pradesh” on Thursday.