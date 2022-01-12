Uttar Pradesh

Two Opposition MLAs, one former MLA, join BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election

Two sitting MLAs, one each from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, and another former MLA joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on January 12 ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Three-time MLA Hari Om Yadav who is sitting Samajwadi Party legislator from Sirsaganj in Firozabad and Naresh Saini, the Congress MLA from Behat in Saharanpur, switched over to the BJP in presence of top BJP State leaders.

Soon after he joined the BJP, the SP said it had expelled Mr. Yadav from the party for anti-party activities and colluding with the BJP.

The third leader to join was Dharampal Singh, a former SP MLA from Etmadpur in Agra.


