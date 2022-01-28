‘Sons of farmers’ take pledge of solidarity

Oath of unity: Akhilesh Yadav with Jayant Chaudhary during a press conference in Muzaffarnagar on Friday.

Muzaffarnagar/ Meerut

28 January 2022 20:46 IST

SP chief cast aspersions on the government for not being able to reach Muzaffarnagar on time

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday the SP-RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) alliance was headed for a historic win in the upcoming elections and that the BJP was using every possible ploy to divert attention from real issues.

“We are sons of farmers and have joined hands to save the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh. We would lay our lives for the cause of farmers and to save the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (syncretic tradition) of the region,” said Mr. Yadav after taking a pledge over food grains with Mr. Singh.

In a show of solidarity, Mr. Yadav and Mr. Singh held joint press conferences in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. Party sources said the pressers were called after the Bharatiya Janta Party tried to create confusion among different communities.

Mr. Yadav said the BJP was busy raising dated questions while the youth was being humiliated on the streets in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for asking for employment. “Those who are talking of palayan (exodus), we will ensure their political exodus from the State in March,” he said.

Taking a dig at U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr. Yadav said he has already been sent to political oblivion by his party after denying him a ticket from Ayodhya or Mathura.

On the question of defections in the SP before the polls, Mr. Yadav said workers moving from one party to another was common before elections. “But the real big-ticket defections have happened in the BJP and it has not been able to find their replacement,” said Mr. Yadav, referring to the switching of three OBC Ministers from BJP to SP.

Both the leaders accused the BJP of flouting the COVID rules during the door-to-door campaign and appealed to the Election Commission to take note of it.

Mr. Yadav reiterated the SP’s promise for setting up a corpus fund for farmers, ensuring payment of sugarcane dues on time and 300 units of free electricity.

Earlier, the SP chief cast aspersions on the government for not being able to reach Muzaffarnagar on time. “My helicopter was not allowed to take off without any apparent reason. I thank whoever made this visit possible,” he said cryptically. In a tweet, he said, “Misuse of authority is a sign of those losing power. All this will be remembered in the socialist struggle.”