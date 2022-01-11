Sharad Pawar says people want change, strikes deal with SP

NCP supremo terms Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s 80% vs 20% remark “shameful”.

Claiming that the people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a change in the government and the upcoming Assembly polls will bring that change, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that it will be contesting the State election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“We are going to contest in three out of five States that are going for polls in coming months. In Uttar Pradesh, a meeting of like-minded parties in forming coalition with Samajwadi Party will be held on Wednesday where seat sharing will be discussed. The people of U.P. have realised that the BJP has not fulfilled a single promise it made and therefore, this State will see change this time,” NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said.

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comment of 80% people with him and 20% against him, Mr. Pawar said that such statement by a Chief Minister of a State is shameful. “He said what he believes in. But this shows that communal thoughts must be countered to maintain unity and tolerance in the country and we are confident that people of Uttar Pradesh will vote against it,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said that the NCP will be contesting five seats in Manipur and is in talks with the Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress for seat sharing in Goa.

“It is required that the BJP government in Goa is removed from its position for which a coalition is necessary. Prafful Patel from NCP, Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena and Congress leaders are holding talks for the same,” he said.